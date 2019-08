NEW YORK - Pizza Hut announced Wednesday it will likely close about 500 of its dine-in locations nationwide.

USA Today reports the locations will be closed so they do not compete with the company's delivery and carryout orders.

As many as 6,100 of the company's nearly 7,500 locations are traditional restaurants.

Pizza Hut has not announced which stores will close or when they will be shut down.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.