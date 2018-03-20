Shooting reported at Maryland high school, district officials say

GREAT MILLS, Md. - Authorities have reported another school shooting, this time at a Maryland high school.

According to the St. Mary's County Public Schools website, a shooting was reported at Great Mills High School.

The school is about an hour and a half southeast of Washington, D.C.

District officials said the school was placed on lockdown and "the event is contained."

Details are unclear, but officials said the Sheriff's Office is investigating and deputies are already at the school.

