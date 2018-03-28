Texas girl who vanished nearly 2 years ago found alive

LUBBOCK, TX - A 9-year-old girl who disappeared nearly two years ago has been found alive.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Mariah Martinez was found in New Mexico Monday night following a tip from a Live PD viewer.

The show, which airs on A&E, featured Mariah on Friday and authorities received a tip regarding her whereabouts. The NCMEC worked with the Lubbock Police Department and New Mexico State Police to recover the child.

Mariah was last seen in October of 2016.

Angeline Hartman of the NCMEC told Live PD Mariah's mother, Amanda Martinez, was on the verge of losing custody of Mariah and Mariah's two siblings when she fled.

Authorities caught up with Martinez mother sometime later, but only found two of the kids.

Martinez, according to the NCMEC, refused to cooperate with police regarding her child's whereabouts. NCMEC suspected Mariah might have been in New Mexico and their suspicions were confirmed Monday when she was found.

