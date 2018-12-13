Video: Skydivers in Texas pay tribute to George H.W. Bush

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Skydivers in Texas honored late president George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, with a touching tribute in the sky.

Skydive Spaceland San Marcos jumped out of a plane and linked together to display a "41" in the sky.

“Words cannot adequately express our appreciation of your service, character, and family focus. We hope your family will appreciate this tribute to a great man,” Spaceland San Marcos officials said in a Facebook post.

Bush was known for his love of skydiving. Bush went skydiving on his 75th, 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays, KSAT reports.

You can watch the jump below.

