Woman left with 4 eyebrows after botched microblading procedure

KANSAS CITY - File this horrific story in the "Be careful what you wish for" file as a botched procedure left a woman with four eyebrows.

Jami Ledbetter, a single mother from Kansas City, was born without eyebrows. When her daughters found a Groupon deal for microblading, the process of permanently tattooing eyebrows on a person's face, Ledbetter thought her prayers had been answered.

Instead, it was a nightmare.

That's because the woman performing the procedure was unlicensed and ended up putting four eyebrows on Ledbetter's face, instead of the desired two.

When makeup couldn't cover over the error, Ledbetter hit an emotional low.

"I was devastated. I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point," she said.

Thankfully, a licensed tattoo artist was able to come to the rescue and remove the botched tattooed eyebrows using a pigment that lightens the ink.

