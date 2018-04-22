Yeti Coolers ends its relationship with the NRA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Outdoor sportsmen company YETI is the latest business to cut ties with the National Rifle Association Foundation.

The NRA sent an email to its members on Saturday announcing the decision.

"Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn't sportsmanlike. In fact, YETI should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America's young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy

outdoor recreational and educational programs."

Quite a few companies have cut ties with the NRA following the February School Shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed.

Those companies are First National Bank of Omaha, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Avis, Hertz, Alamo, Enterprise, National Rental Car, Starkey Hearing Technologies, MetLife, TrueCar and SimpliSafe.

