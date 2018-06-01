New app hopes to end hunt for parking at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you hate trying to find parking at the St. Johns Town Center, a new app is helping you avoid a big headache.

The 'My Park' app allows users to reserve a spot in advance. The app gives the option of reserving one of 17 premium parking spots, for a price.

4 spots are by the Apple store.

8 spots are by Dillard's

5 spots are by Ted's Montana Grill

You can reserve your spot up to six months in advance. This makes planning for key shopping days like Black Friday a bit easier.

"My Park is the most convenient way to park. You can actually reserve a parking spot before heading out to the mall," said Luis Mayendia, CEO of 'My Park'.

The app is free to download but costs $3 to park for up to two hours. Each additional hour will cost $3. If you have to cancel your reserved space, you won't be charged.

Once you download the app, mark the section where you want to park. From there, a timer starts, giving you 15 minutes to find you're assigned space.

Once you get to your parking spot- you'll have to tap "Let me in" on the app to officially pull in.

This is the first time this is being utilized with parallel parking. Mayendia hopes this will make parallel parking easier as well.

"We're very excited about this one. What we've done is we've created these driveways so people can drive into and out of their spot without ever having to back up,” said Mayendia.

The plan is to eventually expand the number of parking spots.

