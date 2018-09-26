New child porn charges filed against Ronnie Hyde

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The state attorney’s office has filed 13 more charges of possession of child pornography against murder suspect Ronnie Hyde.

That brings the total number of child porn charges to 25.

Hyde, 62, is set for trial in December in the cold case murder of 16-year-old Fred Laster.

Laster's dismembered torso was found in a dumpster in Columbia County in 1994.

Hyde was arrested at his Jacksonville Beach home in March 2017 after police said he was linked to Laster's murder through DNA evidence.

His defense lawyer is renewing her motion to separate the murder and child porn charges, and has now asked the judge to delay the trial because of the new charges.

Hyde’s next court date is Thursday.

