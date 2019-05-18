Newborn taken off life support after mother dies during childbirth

A newborn whose mother died during childbirth was taken off life support, the family's pastor said Friday.

Lauren Accurso, a mother of four, died while giving birth to Matthew Jr. It's unclear what led to her death, but it was described as an unpreventable and rare medical condition.

Her baby boy had been in the neonatal intensive care unit since then, but after several serious complications, family pastor Matt McCloghry said that Matthew Jr. "stepped into eternity to meet Jesus and his momma" Friday evening.

A donation account was created to support the Accurso family.

