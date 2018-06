Fanny packs are making a come back, and slides are a summer staple. Nike has combined the two, making the Benassi fanny pack slides.

The shoes have a zipper compartment which allows you to store small items like a credit card on your foot.

It comes in three colorways including teal and lime green, pink and purple and black and gray. The shoes are available now online at Nike.com , and cost $50 a pair.

