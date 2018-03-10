NRA sues Florida over school safety bill raising age to buy rifle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit over gun control legislation Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed, saying it violates the Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21.

The lawsuit came just hours after Gov. Scott, a Republican, signed the compromise bill Friday afternoon while surrounded by family members of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scott said the bill balances "our individual rights with need for public safety."

Lawyers for the NRA want a federal judge to block the new age restriction from taking effect.

LAWSUIT: NRA vs. Florida attorney general, FDLE

The new legislation raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks that allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire. It also creates a so-called "guardian" program that enables teachers and other school employees to carry handguns.

The bill fell short of achieving the ban on assault-style weapons sought by survivors. The gunman who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School used such a weapon, an AR-15 rifle.

