Jacksonville police arrest nurse accused of stealing prescription drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A licensed practical nurse who works for Brooks Rehabilitation was arrested Monday after stealing prescription drugs from St. Vincent’s Medical Center on the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to the arrest report, Mackenzie Coppock, 27, came under suspicion last May when hospital officials noted discrepancies in drug inventory at the hospital.

Investigators said Coppock admitted taking unnamed controlled substances to “supplement a dependency.” She told investigators she’d been dealing with pain issues as the result of a car crash.

Coppock is charged with two counts of obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

Her case was diverted into drug court. The Florida Health Department revoked her nurse’s license.

