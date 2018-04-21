Ocala school shooting suspect now charged with terrorism

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Sky Bouche, 19, is now charged with terrorism in the school shooting at Forest High School on Friday that left one student wounded. Marion County investigators said the suspect put on a tactical vest and gloves in the bathroom and initially planned to do the shooting on Friday the 13th.

Detectives said Bouche wanted to choose a school for more media attention, felt ignored and could potentially carry out another shooting in the future.

An investigation by Major Crimes Unit detectives revealed that Bouche walked onto Forest High School’s campus Friday morning with the intention of causing harm to the students and to invoke fear in the community.

Bouche drove to the school and walked on campus with a shotgun concealed in a guitar case. Once inside school grounds, Bouche entered a bathroom and put on a tactical vest and gloves to prepare himself for the shooting.

When he exited the bathroom, he shot one round from his sawed-off shotgun through a classroom door, injuring a 17-year old male student. At 8:39 a.m., Deputy Long heard the gunshot and responded to the area, where he took Bouche into custody at 8:42 a.m.

During a Post-Miranda interview with Bouche, he told detectives that he was planning on conducting some type of shooting on Friday the 13th, but he changed his mind. He then began researching different types of mass shootings and chose to target a school because he thought it would gather more media attention.

Bouche also expressed to detectives that he felt ignored, and made statements that he could potentially conduct another shooting in the future.

Bouche is facing multiple charges, including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm, culpable negligence, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, interference in a school function and armed trespassing on school property.

He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has obtained a temporary risk protection order on Bouche due to this incident.

Temporary risk protection orders and risk protection orders were created in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

Under this new law, if a police officer believes that a person poses a danger to themselves or others by possessing a firearm or ammunition, the law enforcement agency can petition a court to have the individual immediately surrender the firearm and prohibit them from possessing or purchasing firearms for the duration of the court order.

The order again Bouche is the first temporary risk protection order entered in the 5th Judicial Circuit since the new legislation went into effect in March 2018.

