JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers responded to a crash involving a JSO vehicle on Park Street. A young woman was driving on Edgewood Avenue when her vehicle collided with the officer's car Sunday morning

The officer was treated at the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The woman was treated at the scene by JFRD.

Traffic Homicide is investigating the incident.

