JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach police officer was shot Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened about 10 p.m. near the Waffle House on Beach Boulevard at Third Street.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the officer was shot twice and taken to Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

News4Jax will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.