Officer's tooth knocked out, JSO vehicles hit during wild chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police said he led officers on a chase, crashed into several police vehicles and knocked out an officer’s tooth.

John William Sanford, 52, was arrested Wednesday night and faces 11 charges that include fleeing, resisting and battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to his arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Sanford was driving eastbound on West 43rd Street when two officers noticed his expired tags and broken tail light. They tried to pull him over, but reports show he accelerated and led police on a chase through Anisa Court, Voorhies and Moncrief roads, and West 8th Street near Interstate 95, where he eventually crashed head-on with another police cruiser.

During the chase, investigators said he hit several other police vehicles, even causing one to flip over. According to the police report, Sanford punched an officer, knocked out his tooth and split his upper lip as the officer tried to pull him from his truck.

JSO said he continued to resist arrest and threw punches and kicks at several officers. The report said when he was eventually handcuffed, officers found a glass crack pipe in his pants pocket.

Sanford was transported to UF Health and absentee-booked into the Duval County jail. He is facing a $188,033 bond.

