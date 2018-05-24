OH, BOY! Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming soon

Oh, boy! America's favorite cookie and mascot of The Walt Disney Company are teaming up to make Mickey Oreos!
The birthday-cake flavored Oreos will be in honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.
Blogger 'Junk Food Mom' posted on Instagram spilling the beans.
Yep these are real... Limited Edition Happy Birthday Mickey Oreos. Good ole Mickey turns 90 this year and doesn’t look a day over 21. Birthday cake flavored cream and 3 Mickey designs on the cookie itself. Brought to our attention months ago by @markie_devo and sitting beautifully now in a showcase at the @sweets_and_snacks_expo . I’m not sure if the official release date. #oreo #oreos #mondelez #mickeyoreos #mickeymouseoreos #happybirthdaymickeyoreos #90yearsyoung #disney #birthday #birthdayoreos #junkfood #sweetsandsnacksexpo
No word of when the sweet treat will hit store shelves, but when they do, we will be ready!
