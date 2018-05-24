OH, BOY! Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming soon

Oh, boy! America's favorite cookie and mascot of The Walt Disney Company are teaming up to make Mickey Oreos!

The birthday-cake flavored Oreos will be in honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.

Blogger 'Junk Food Mom' posted on Instagram spilling the beans.

No word of when the sweet treat will hit store shelves, but when they do, we will be ready!

