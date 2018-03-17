JSO: 1 killed in Woodland Acres shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - One man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Woodland Acres of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers dispatched to the Oakwood Villa Apartments on Kona Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. found the man, who they believe to be around 29 years old, shot at least once. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives said three male suspects had entered the apartment, then some sort of altercation took place and the victim was shot.

The three men then fled the scene and police say their identities are unknown.

Police said that had interviewed two other people who were in the apartment at the time and were not hurt, but they were still not sure exactly led to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.