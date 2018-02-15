OneBlood needs O-negative blood donations after Florida school shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - The local blood center in Florida, OneBlood, is asking for donors with Type O-negative blood, in the wake of the mass shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

OneBlood in Orlando responded immediately to rush additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center as victims were being transported.

Although the immediate blood needs have been met, OneBlood said it needs to replenish the area's O-negative blood supply. O-negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients.

OneBlood asks eligible O-negative donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

