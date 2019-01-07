Options for government employees affected by shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the partial government shutdown enters a third week, many government employees continue working without pay.

The shutdown includes the Timucuan Preserve in Fort Caroline, where a park ranger told News4Jax he's living off money he's saved as a down payment for a house. Bert Costa, a certified financial planner, pointed out that some government employees aren't as fortunate.

"If you haven't taken care of yourself by having emergency funds, it's going to get a little tight," Costa said.

According to Costa, there aren't a lot of options for federal employees to get cash, but said dipping into retirement funds is always a last resort. Some companies, he said, might be willing to help their employees.

"It is an option, to try and get some compassion, some leniency," Costa said.

One option for some people might be a short term loan. Navy Federal Credit Union is offering a zero percent APR loan for federal employees. The loans range from $250 to $6,000 depending on eligibility, which Navy Federal said is based on a customer's direct deposit.

Costa said other lenders might be willing to work out similar bridge loans or home equity lines of credit for federal employees in a pinch.

