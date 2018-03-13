Orange Park man accused of exploiting his mother for over $10,000

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County detectives said a man stole $10,845 from his elderly mother’s bank account.

Richard Edwin Johnson, 42, of Orange Park, was arrested Monday and charged with elderly exploitation totally more than $10,000 and passing forged checks.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson altered or forged 36 checks belonging to his elderly and disabled mother whom he provided daily care for.

The victim told a detective her son and caregiver had taken 36 checks from her, filled them out and cashed them without her consent or knowledge. Investigators noted in their report that on 36 occasions between October of last year and February of this year, checks belonging to Johnson’s mother were being illegally cashed at ACE Check Cashing on Blanding Blvd. and another financial institution that was redacted from the report.

The manager at ACE Check Cashing manager on Blanding Blvd. told detectives that she remembers Johnson coming in several times to cash checks belonging to his mother. An employee at the other financial institution told detectives she was familiar with the incident and confirmed all 36 checks were cashed in Clay County.

According to investigators, $10,845 was taken from the woman and now she’s unable to pay her home insurance. As a result of not being able to pay, her policy was canceled.

Johnson remains in the Clay County Jail without bond.

