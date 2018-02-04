Orange Park man dies in Amtrak train crash

Two people died and over 100 people were injured Sunday when an Amtrak train collided with a CSX freight train

CAYCE, S.C. - An Orange Park man was one of two men killed and over 100 injured early Sunday when two trains collided in South Carolina.

Amtrak conductor Micheal Cella, of Orange Park, and Amtrak train engineer Micheal Kempf, of Savannah, were killed when Amtrak Train 91, traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard, collided with a CSX freight train in Cayce about 2:35 a.m., derailing the lead engine and some passenger cars, Amtrak said in a statement.

UPDATE: 54 year old Michael Kempf from Savannah (train engineer) 36 year old Michael Cella (conductor) from Orange Park, Fl are the two men who lost their lives in #AmtrakCrash @wachfox — Fraendy Clervaud (@FraendyNewsman) February 4, 2018

According to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill, 116 people were injured and transported to local hospitals, with injuries ranging from scratches to broken bones. Officials had initially said 70 people with injuries were transported to hospitals for treatment, but later adjusted the figure.

The CSX train was stationary on the tracks, "awaiting a later movement," when the collision occurred, Gov. Henry McMaster said in a press conference Sunday morning. It's not believed anyone was on that train.

An incident involving a CSX train and an Amtrak train occurred today in Cayce, SC. CSX personnel are on site to assist state and local authorities, who are responding to the incident. More details to come. — CSX (@CSX) February 4, 2018

About 5,000 gallons of fuel was spilled, authorities estimated, but Cahill said there was "no threat to the public at the time."

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation. Anyone with questions regarding passengers on Amtrak Train 91 is asked to call 1-800-523-9101.

