Otterly Adorable! Jacksonville Zoo shows off newest, cutest addition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A special Christmas present came early at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

The zoo announced the birth of an Asian small-clawed otter pup. The birth is a first for the Zoo who debuted the species with the opening of the Land of the Tiger in 2014.

The tiny pup was born to fist-time parents, Carlisle and Harley, on November 14, Jacksonville Zoo said.

The pup, named “Scotter," was only 3-ounces when born but is now a fluffy 18 ounces. Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of the 13 species.

They are slow developers and the little one is just now starting to open its eyes. In fact, they are so slow to develop, staff has yet to determine the pup’s gender.

Asian small-clawed otters are very social animals, with both parents sharing responsibilities raising the pup. Carlisle and Harley have been busy with grooming and nest building the healthy little one in their behind-the-scenes otter house.

The species is threatened by habitat loss for palm oil production.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.