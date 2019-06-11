P&G to add thousands of baby changing tables in men's restrooms for new ad campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It started with one picture and has since become a call for change -- changing tables, that is.

Not long ago, News4Jax told people about a Jacksonville father's push to get changing tables in the men's restrooms. Now, a major company will be launching its own version of the Squat for Change movement.

Procter & Gamble Co. said it intends to provide 5,000 baby changing tables for men's restrooms to help promote Pampers diapers as part of an advertising campaign called #LoveTheChange.

The campaign will include a new commercial featuring musician and actor John Legend.

Another familiar face in the ad includes the social media picture of Donte Palmer, the Jacksonville father who started the #SquatForChange movement. He is now working with P&G on the new initiative.

GALLERY: Squat for Change movement goes global

Palmer first made a big splash on the internet when he was photographed squatting while changing his son's diaper in the bathroom of a Jacksonville restaurant. Palmer says the campaign has gone global and has already led to change in several ways.

Palmer posted the new Pampers ad to Instagram, with a caption about how the last eight months have led to making a difference in the lives of fathers.

