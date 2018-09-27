Officer-involved shooting reported near college in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. - The Palatka Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting reported Thursday morning near St. Johns River State College.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police. News4Jax is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

The incident took place on St. Johns Avenue in front of the college between Moody Road and College Road.

St. Johns Avenue has been closed in both directions between these streets as officers continue their investigation.

The college will be open for classes, according to Palatka police. All staff and students will need to access the campus from the Moody Road and College Road parking lots.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.