Pampers says goodbye to Sesame Street characters

Say goodbye to Elmo, Big Bird and the Cookie Monster.

The male characters are being pulled from Pampers diapers after parents complained there were too many male characters on the diapers, Procter and Gamble customer service representatives report.

P 7 G, the maker of Pampers, quietly began replacing the Sesame Street characters over the summer, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

“Sesame and P&G have a shared commitment to eliminating gender-biased barriers to education for girls,” said Carolyn Tastad, P&G Group President, North America.

P&G is sponsoring a new Sesame programming featuring Chamki, a vibrant 5-year-old girl Muppet who lives on Galli Galli Sim Sim, the Indian version of Sesame Street.

“Gender equity is a core element of Sesame Workshop’s global productions,” said Sherrie Westin, Executive Vice President for Global Impact at Sesame Workshop. “Our international girl Muppets are powerful role models for young girls, helping them envision possibilities they may not have dreamed possible, and, of equal importance, modeling for boys the importance of girls going to school—planting the seeds for societal change. We’re thrilled to build on our long-time partnership with P&G to advance our shared commitment to investing in girls and helping all children dream big.”

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.