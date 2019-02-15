Payless ShoeSource to close all US stores, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Payless ShoeSource will close all of its roughly 2,300 stores, according to media reports.
The store plans to file for bankruptcy later this month, making it the second time in two years.
"Sources close to the matter told Reuters that Payless has been unsuccessful in finding a buyer and is preparing to run going-out-of-business sales next week," Daytona Daily News reports.
Click here to find a store near you.
Jacksonville Payless ShoeSource Stores:
- 3997 University Blvd S
- 4611 River City Dr #101
- 10991 San Jose Blvd
- 606 Normandy Blvd
- 11900 Atlantic Blvd
- 3000 Dunn Ave #8
- 10300 Southside Blvd SPACE #135
- 1910 Wells Rd SPACE E-15
- 13249 City Square Dr
Buy one pair of your faves, get the 2nd item half off! https://t.co/3wIriXa6KL pic.twitter.com/szrFdGXZRt — Payless ShoeSource (@PaylessInsider) February 12, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.