Payless ShoeSource to close all US stores, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Payless ShoeSource will close all of its roughly 2,300 stores, according to media reports.

The store plans to file for bankruptcy later this month, making it the second time in two years.

"Sources close to the matter told Reuters that Payless has been unsuccessful in finding a buyer and is preparing to run going-out-of-business sales next week," Daytona Daily News reports.

Jacksonville Payless ShoeSource Stores:

3997 University Blvd S

4611 River City Dr #101

10991 San Jose Blvd

606 Normandy Blvd

11900 Atlantic Blvd

3000 Dunn Ave #8

10300 Southside Blvd SPACE #135

1910 Wells Rd SPACE E-15

13249 City Square Dr

