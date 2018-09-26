FHP: Bicyclist hit, killed on 103rd Street on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a car Wednesday morning on Jacksonville's Westside and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Her 14-year-old daughter was in the area and saw the crash, according to the woman's brother, Jonathan Nelson.

FHP spokesman Sgt. Dylan Bryan confirmed the woman's teenage daughter was in the area, along with high school and middle school students waiting at nearby bus stops, when the crash happened around 6 a.m. on 103rd Street, west of Old Middleburg Road.

The woman was taken to Orange Park Medical Center and did not survive her injuries, Bryan said.

The students were moved to other bus stops, where they were picked up for school, and the daughter was reunited with her father and taken home, Bryan said.

"They're coping with this terrible tragedy as we speak," he said.

The woman's husband told News4Jax they also have an 18-year-old son with autism.

Nelson said his sister was headed to work at Amazon when she was hit.

Bryan said the bicyclist was headed west in the eastbound lanes of 103rd Street and was cutting across traffic diagonally to get to a convenience store when she was hit.

Eastbound 103rd Street was closed at Chaffee Road because of the crash and reopened around 10 a.m.

Troopers asked anyone with information to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP.

"Part of this investigation is putting the pieces of this puzzle together," Bryan said.

