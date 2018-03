JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the city's Englewood neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. to University Boulevard West at Mt. Carmel Terrace.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Traffic homicide detectives continue to investigate.

