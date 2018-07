JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Waycross Police Department says Walter Cobb was taken into custody late Saturday afternoon in the Savannah area by U.S. Marshalls.

Cobb was wanted in the murder of Crystal McBride, 24, who was found shot to death June 28 in the Garlington Heights Apartment complex.

Cobb was transported back to Ware County and is now facing murder charges.

