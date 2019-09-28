Person dead in porta-potty fire, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A person is dead after a porta-potty fire in St. Augustine the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday morning, St. Johns Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Horseshoe Road. After the fire was put out, firefighters found human remains as they searched the rubble, the Sheriff's Office said.

The fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire. It is unclear at this time if a crime was committed before the fire or if an accelerant was used.

The medical examiner will do an autopsy Monday to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

