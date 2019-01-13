Person shot, business robbed within 0.1 miles of each other, JSO says

A person was shot and a Metro PCS was robbed within minutes of each other on Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

At 8 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Metro PCS on Merrill Road. While on their way to that call, police received a call about a person shot a tenth of a mile away.

The person, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No employees or customers were injured, police said. No suspect description was given by police.

Officers are not sure if the two incidents are related. Robbery detectives are now investigating.

