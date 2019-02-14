Police: Adult brother, sister stabbed in Southside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A brother and sister in their 60s were stabbed and injured Tuesday morning in a home off Philips Highway, near the intersection with Southside Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers called to the home on Shamrock Road about 10:30 a.m. said they found two people who appeared to have been stabbed.

According to the incident report, the 63-year-old homeowner got into a fight with his 62-year-old sister. He told JSO she stabbed him in the hand first. The woman had approximately 12 stab wounds and gave police a dying declaration because of the possibility she might die from her injuries, police said. Doctors at the hospital said she was in critical but stable condition.

The man, who was Baker Acted last year, has not been arrested. He was taken to a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.