2 cats thrown from cars need your help at Clay Humane

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Two injured cats found on the side of two busy roads in Jacksonville are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Veterinarians at Clay Humane in Orange Park believe both cats were thrown from cars based on their injuries. The nonprofit animal clinic is asking for donations to help the young cats recover.

Buckman is approximately 6-months-old and was found on the Buckman Bridge on Nov. 30 with multiple abrasions and a crushed pelvis. His injuries, according to the clinic, indicate he was hit by a car.

A friend of a Clay Humane staff member found Emerson, another kitten running down Interstate 95 near Emerson Street on Dec. 4. She is approximately 10-weeks-old and came to the clinic with an injury to her jaw.

“Because of their injuries and the locations where they were found, we believe both cats were thrown from vehicles,” said Dr. Christian Broadhurst, Clay Humane senior staff veterinarian. “Luckily, both of these sweet felines should heal in a few weeks and be ready to join new families by Christmas.”

Clay Humane veterinarians treated both cats with X-rays, surgery and pain management.

Emerson had surgery to repair her jaw area. Buckman was treated for his road rash abrasions and is recuperating from his broken pelvis.

“Buckman and Emerson were found in very dangerous situations, and we are so grateful people rescued them and brought them to Clay Humane,” said Linda Welzant, executive director of Clay Humane. “With the help of generous donations from the community, we will help these cats heal and help them find loving homes for the holidays.”

Clay Humane estimates the cost of veterinary services, boarding, food and care for Buckman and Emerson at approximately $2,000.

If you’d like to make a donation to help Buckman, Emerson and abandoned or sick animals like them, visit www.clayhumane.org/donate.php or call (904) 276-7729.

Both Buckman and Emerson will be available for adoption by Christmas

