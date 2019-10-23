3 ways to calm your dog during Sea and Sky Air Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels along with other military and civilian flight teams will take flight this weekend for the Sea and Sky Air Show in Jacksonville Beach.

The free, two-day event, kicks off on Saturday and while it's fun and exciting to watch, it can also be scary for pets because some are sensitive to loud noises.

Dr. Christian Broadhurst with the Clay County Humane Society recommends keeping dogs away from windows and putting the TV or radio on to cancel out the noise of the planes. He also suggests creating a safe space to keep your pets calm.

"You can also give them a crate or a den and cover it with a big comforter," Broadhurst explained. "That comforter will give them some space to make them feel like they're safe and hiding. It will also dampen some of the noise."

If you have a dog who is very noise sensitive, Broadhurst said it's a good idea to talk to your vet about sedatives to prevent anxiety.

