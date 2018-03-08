Add a four-pawed member to your family for free at city shelter

The city animal shelter has no more room to take in dogs and wants to empty its kennels by offering free adoptions through Saturday.

The shelter had 150 dogs ready for adoption at the beginning of the week, and 28 have found their "fur"-ever homes so far.

But Animal Care & Protective Services still needs help with fostering and adoption.

All dogs available for adoption are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, heartworm tested, and current on flea and heartworm prevention.

If you are able to help, stop by 2020 Forest St., between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today through Saturday to adopt or foster.

The shelter is waiving its usual fee, but said a city license fee could still apply.

All available animals can be viewed online by visiting coj.net/pets and clicking on the link for “Looking for a new pet.”

