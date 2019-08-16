Cute! St. Augustine Alligator Farm unveils two-toed sloths

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park opened its newest exhibit Friday, which features Hoffman's two-toed sloths named Teddy and Grizzly. (Photos provided)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Sloth lovers, rejoice.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park opened its newest exhibit Friday featuring a pair of two-toed sloths.

SLIDESHOW: St. Augustine Alligator Farm opens new sloth exhibit

Teddy and Grizzly, two sloths that came to the zoological park from Busch Gardens a few months back, were released into their new rainforest habitat.

This summer, guests will be able to feed the sloths fruit or vegetables as they lounge around in their new home. You can learn more on AlligatorFarm.com.

