Dog alerts owner when fire sparks inside Gainesville home

Firefighters say Lizzy alerted her owner when a fire broke out inside their home. (Photos courtesy: Gainesville Fire Rescue)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A dog saved her owner when a fire broke out inside their Gainesville home Friday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. on Southwest 39th Avenue, just east of Interstate 75.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, the dog, named Lizzy, scratched on a bathroom door until she got her owner's attention.

When firefighters arrived, Lizzy was in the front yard with her owner, who was uninjured.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but firefighters said the flames caused about $10,000 worth of damage to the structure.

Fire Rescue said the home did not have a working fire detector or sprinkler system. Firefighters urge homeowners to participate in the home fire sprinkler initiative and change smoke detectors every 10 years.

