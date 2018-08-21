Family of gorillas move into new home at Jacksonville zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of gorillas moved into their new home at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Tuesday.

The gorillas were released into their new African Forest exhibit after a year of renovations.

The father, named Lash; mother, named Madini; and baby gorilla, named Patty, were shy at first as they got familiar with their new surroundings.

The new African Forest habitat replaces the nearly 20-year-old Great Apes Loop. It includes more viewing windows for guests, water features for the animals and new homes for the bonobos and lemurs.

News4Jax got a sneak peek as crews put finishing touches on the new exhibits, which are scheduled to open Aug. 31.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.