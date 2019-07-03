FWC: Injured manatee rescued near Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee injured Wednesday afternoon in the Mayport area was rescued by Florida wildlife officers.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the female manatee will be taken to the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens rehabilitation facility.

FWC captured a photo of the manatee in the water and then on the rescue boat. They said it was about 9.5 feet long.

The manatee was on the boat waiting at the Mayport boat ramp for the rescue truck that would take it to the zoo.

