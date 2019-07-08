Oh baby! Jacksonville Zoo announces birth of baby zebra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showing off its stripes and cuteness! The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said a Grevy's zebra was born over the weekend to mother Makena, and father Mosi. This is the fourth Grevy’s zebra born at the zoo.

The baby zebra will have a neonatal exam soon and the zoo will provide more details about its newest addition.

The Zoo supports the Grevy's Zebra Trust as they work to conserve the endangered Grevy’s zebra within its existing range through monitoring, active protection and the aid of communities and partnerships, both regional and international.

No name has been announced for the baby zebra.

