Vet tech posts urgent need for help after momma duck hit by car on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A veterinary technician with the Exotic Bird Hospital in Jacksonville posted an urgent message online after a momma duck was hit by a car on I-295.

"The duck had 14 babies with her when she was hit," Sky Bennett, a vet tech with the bird hospital, told News4Jax. "Someone stopped and rushed them all to a bird hospital."

The driver donated money that covered the duck's exam and X-rays. The exam found that her wing is broken, with her bone exposed.

"We have a home for her and the babies but she needs a wing amputation and some serious meds to prevent infection," Bennett said.

Employees at the hospital pitched in, but they are asking for donations to help the duck.

If the wing does not get fixed soon, she will have to be euthanized.

"We need about $850 for hospitalization, fluids, meds, surgery and anesthesia," Bennett said.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by calling the Exotic Bird Hospital at 904-256-0043 and call in a donation to account #21390 for "Momma duck."

Address: 8820 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Click here to visit the Exotic Bird Hospital's Facebook page

