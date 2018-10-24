Jacksonville zookeeper escapes charging lion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young lion at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens charged at a zookeeper who was cleaning the exhibit early Wednesday, before the zoo opened for the day, according to officials.

News4Jax was told someone left a door open and the lion went through it to where the keeper was cleaning. She didn’t see the lion, but another keeper did, who yelled out a warning. The keeper in the exhibit jumped into the moat and swam to safety, which is what she’s trained to do.

The zoo’s lethal weapons team responded but did not have to intervene.

Neither the zookeeper nor the lion were hurt.

“We were very lucky things turned out as they did," a zoo spokeswoman said, adding the “incident protocols worked.”

