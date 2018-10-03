Jacksonville Zoo celebrates birth of new gorilla

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Zoo went bananas when its 22-year-old Western lowland gorilla, Kumbuka, gave birth to a healthy infant on Friday. The little gorilla does not have a name yet.

While Kumbuka welcomed her baby, zookeepers eventually separated the mom and baby because she was cradling and carrying her youngster improperly -- similarly to the way she did when she lost two previous babies at another zoo.

Kumbuka

Trainers already began showing Kumbuka the proper way to hold her baby and they hope to reunite the pair in about four months.

"Welcoming the newest member of our zoo family is always exciting, and this little gorilla's arrival is both special and challenging," said Dan Maloney, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens deputy director. "I'm so proud of the animal care and health teams who are working so hard on behalf of Kumbuka and her baby."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.