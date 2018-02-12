Dog thrown from vehicle, left for dead in St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking at the images, it seems hard to believe that a dog could survive such a harrowing ordeal.

Sami, a hound dog, was recently found hobbling down a road in rural St. Johns County, according to Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), a local animal rescue group.

Based on the dog’s appearance – skin stretched thin over protruding bones and open wounds tattering its coat – the group suspects Sami was thrown from a vehicle.

Discarded in the woods and left for dead, the dog somehow endured and fended for itself in the wilderness for at least two to three months, her rescuers estimated.

“Once we saw her photo, we knew we had to help,” said FUR founder Mike Merrill. “We picked her up and immediately took her to the vet.”

Starved and covered with infected wounds, Sami was clearly in bad shape. But thanks to some timely intervention, things are starting to look up.

Sami is now in the care of a loving, experienced foster “who is giving her lots of love and TLC,” Merrill wrote in an email to News4Jax.

Still, Sami’s not out of the woods just yet. While she’s receiving treatment from St. Francis Animal Hospital, she has a long road to recovery.

To stay on top of Sami’s progress and learn how you can help, visit the crowdfunding page FUR has established in her name.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.