Jacksonville-area couple opens up food truck for pets

A Jacksonville-area couple are using a new concept for their business: a food truck for pets.

Pet Wants Jax Beach offers natural food and snacks for pets, along with other products.

Although it's a franchise, the business keeps its offerings local and fresh. Ice cream, beer and even pig ears are all part of the unique food truck for your furry family members.

"My husband always wanted an Airstream and I always wanted a food truck," said Hannah Kim, who owns Pet Wants Jax Beach with Nick Saam. "And we love our pets."

Kim and Saam are parents to three dogs. The couple quit their corporate jobs for the franchise, but they're the first to open a pet food truck.

"It's been a blast," Saam said. "We get to spend more time with the people we love."

They're 10 months in and they've never looked back. Since the ingredients are local and fresh, they donate everything over three months old.

"Our concept is, 'If we can't eat it ourselves, our pets shouldn't eat it,'" Kim said. "So if you look at the back of the ingredients, most of our products are five ingredients or less."

Most of their products are also made in Jacksonville -- labeled "Eat Local."

Not only do they have the full-service pet food truck, but they'll also deliver straight to your door, free of charge. This month, they plan to make about 350 deliveries to customers like Janie and her hearing dog, Keen. Janie found out about Pet Wants at an area farmers market.

"He takes a lot of dog food, so it's a heavy weight for me to go and pick up," Janie said. "I also liked how fresh the food was rather than it sitting on a shelf for who knows how long."

So if you're looking to change up your pet's diet or just give a dog a bone, Pet Wants Jax Beach will come to you.

"We can send you home with free samples from our dispensers or we have a play on beer flights with a dog food flight," Kim said. "You have an opportunity to try out our pet formulas."

Visit petwantsjaxbeach.com to learn more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.