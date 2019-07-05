Jacksonville Humane Society offering free adoptions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) want you to take home a four-legged friend this weekend. They're offering free pet adoptions through Sunday, July 7th.

The adoption special waives the regular adoption fees that range from $50-$125 to encourage the public to adopt. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

“We’re excited to partner with the city and offer this holiday special to the public,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “It’s a great time to save a life and give freedom to a pet in need.”

According to JHS, shelters are traditionally full during the summer months due to the influx of orphaned kittens and slower adoption numbers.

You can visit the Jacksonville Humane Society on Beach Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Free adoptions are also available at Animal Care and Protective Services. They're located at 2020 Forest Street.

Some additional fees, such as a $20 city license fee, may apply. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-8766.

