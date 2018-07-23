Why grain-free dog food could mean trouble for your pet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about a potential link between certain types of dog food and canine heart disease.

Specifically, the advisory focuses on dog food that contains potatoes, peas, lentils and legumes, ingredients the agency warns can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Dr. Craig Sandler, a veterinarian at Jacksonville's Lakewood Animal Clinic, was among the animal experts News4Jax spoke with who weren't familiar with the latest findings.

"Grain-free, in general, appears to be an issue so I would tell people right now, until we have more information, don't use a grain-free food," said Dr. Sandler.

He said the ingredients themselves are not all bad. But, he noted, they shouldn't be the primary ingredients listed on the label. "Because the label is by quantity of product in the food," he said.

Added Sandler: "If the label says potato in the first few ingredient, you shouldn't really be using that."

Dan Maloney, the lead animal trainer at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, was only learning of the study when contacted by News4Jax. He said dog foods are constantly evolving.

"I don't think our dog food probably has any of that in there," said Maloney. "... We're trying to recreate a diet that has nothing to do with vegetables with the dogs, and I think that's part of the challenge."

The FDA study also found a lengthy list of dog breeds that are vulnerable to this issue, including Great Danes, Golden and Labrador retrievers, Whippets, Shih Tzu, bull dogs and miniature schnauzers.

Dog owners who spoke with News4Jax ranged from those who were extremely concerned about the study's findings to those who weren't worried about it affecting their pets.

"I've heard that you don't want potato as your second ingredient," said Jill Renka, who noted she feeds her dog a blend that doesn't contain any of the substitutes commonly found in grain-free dog food.

Katie Stuart said she doesn't dwell what food her dog eats. After all, she said, it's not up to her.

"I just go with what he likes," said Stuart. "I can't control what he eats out here anyway."

Pet owners who notice health problems in their dogs stemming from their diets are encouraged to notify the FDA. To report any issue you have, visit the website or call 1-888-INFO-FDA.



