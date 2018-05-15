PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover's wife charged with domestic battery

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The wife of professional golfer Lucas Glover was arrested in Ponte Vedra Beach over the weekend after a domestic dispute, fueled by alcohol and a poor showing at The Players, turned violent.

Krista Conley Glover, 36, was released from custody Sunday after posting $2,500 bond on misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting officers without violence, St. Johns County jail logs show.

The golfer tweeted a statement Tuesday, acknowledging the arrest. He chalked up the incident to an argument involving his wife and mother, and vowed that his wife would be exonerated.

"Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened," the statement said in part.

The incident unfolded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening at a home on Marsh Hawk Place about a mile from TPC Sawgrass, according to a copy of Glover's arrest report obtained by News4Jax.

Deputies answering a disturbance call were greeted by Glover, who tried to downplay the situation. She told deputies her mother-in-law attacked her, but she insisted "everything was fine," the report said.

The golfer's mother-in-law was found inside, bleeding from several cuts on her arms. She said she was trying to break up a fight between her son and his wife when her daughter-in-law attacked her instead.

Lucas Glover, who dropped out of the tournament Saturday after shooting a 78, said the incident began with a bad round of golf. He said his wife belittles and calls him a "loser" whenever he plays poorly.

The golfer, known for winning the 2009 U.S. Open, made $948,000 in 2016, followed by $1.9 million in 2017 and $768,000 in 2018 so far, according to PGA earning totals compiled by ESPN.

He told deputies his wife had been drinking throughout the day Saturday. After the tournament, he said, she blew up on him in front of his mother and the couple's children.

The episode continued when the family returned to the home. The golfer told deputies his wife attacked him, and later his mother, on the porch after tucking the children into bed.

Deputies noted that Lucas glover backpedaled some of his statements after his wife was placed in handcuffs, saying there had been no fight.

Krista Glover resisted deputies' efforts to place her in a patrol car, according to the report, and her tirade continued on the ride to jail.

"This is why cops get shot in the face," she told deputies. "Wait til I talk to the judge, you will be [expletive] fired over this."

