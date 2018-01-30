Car slams into Jacksonville Beach World Market storefront

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Shoppers got quite the scare Tuesday when a car apparently plowed into the front of Cost Plus World Market in Jacksonville Beach.

It's not yet clear when exactly the crash happened or whether anyone was hurt. Attempts to reach police were not successful.

SLIDESHOW: Car slams into Jacksonville Beach storefront

No one answered the phone at the store, which is located along Marsh Landing Parkway.

News4Jax learned of the crash from a viewer. Anne Hamel says her mother was at the store at the time and took photographs of the aftermath.

"So this happened. My mom just sent me these pics. This is at world market in Jax Beach area. I think everyone is okay. My mom was just about to shop on that wall!" Hamel tweeted.

